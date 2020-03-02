PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are getting great injury news right when the team needs it most.

In the midst of a six-game losing skid, the Pens could have three key names back into the lineup as early as Tuesday.

Defensemen Brian Dumoulin, John Marino and forward Nick Bjugstad all skated in full-contact capacity during the team’s practice Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

“Brian Dumoulin, John Marino and Nick Bjugstad are all on the ice for #Pens practice at PPG Paints Arena wearing full-contact jerseys. -MC”

Brian Dumoulin, John Marino and Nick Bjugstad are all on the ice for #Pens practice at PPG Paints Arena wearing full-contact jerseys. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 2, 2020

The only two players missing from practice were Patrick Marleau, who is traveling back to Pittsburgh from San Jose with his family, and Dominik Simon, who was injured over the weekend.

The team also re-assigned defenseman Zach Trotman back to the AHL, in a move that brings even more promise that Dumoulin and Marino will be ready for action Tuesday night against the Senators.

“The Penguins have re-assigned defenseman Zach Trotman to the @WBSPenguins.”

The Pens have not lost six games in a row since the 2010 season, and you need to go back almost 15 years to find the last time the team lost seven games in a row.

“The #Pens last lost seven in a row from Jan. 26-Feb. 8, 2006 (0-5-2). They last lost at least seven in a row in regulation from Jan. 6-23, 2006. They had one win in between those two losing streaks: An 8-1 win against the Capitals on Jan. 25, 2006.”

The #Pens last lost seven in a row from Jan. 26-Feb. 8, 2006 (0-5-2). They last lost at least seven in a row in regulation from Jan. 6-23, 2006. They had one win in between those two losing streaks: An 8-1 win against the Capitals on Jan. 25, 2006. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) March 2, 2020

The Penguins return home for a game against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Currently, the Pens sit six points out of first place in the Metro with 80. Washington (86) and Philadelphia (83) are ahead of Pittsburgh in the standings. The Pens have one game in-hand over both of those teams.