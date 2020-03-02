Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly walking into a home in Butler, stealing a pair of keys and harassing a girl inside.
Butler City Police say they were called to a home on Fourth Avenue Friday for reports of a man who had walked into a home.
When officers arrived, they say they talked to a “visibly shaken” juvenile female.
The suspect, who police identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Campbell, allegedly walked into the home without permission and took a set of keys. Police say he also slapped the girl and threatened her.
Campbell was taken to the Butler County Prison and was arraigned on several charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and theft.
