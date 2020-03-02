CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and shoot police was arrested after a stand-off in Indiana County.

Police were called to a home on Ash Street Rear in Center Township late Saturday after a 28-year-old woman reported being in a physical fight with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Jacob Bloomberg.

The victim told state police that Bloomberg — after allegedly threatening to kill her and himself — fired two rounds from an AR-15 rifle inside the home. The victim was then able to escape, police say, and meet officers outside.

Troopers set up a perimeter around the home and contacted Bloomberg using a phone. Police say he threatened to shoot any officers that came to his house, and once again said he would kill himself.

According to police, they heard Bloomberg breaking items inside the house and yelling before he leaned out the window with a rifle, as if looking for officers outside. He also allegedly repeatedly made comments about having multiple weapons and explosive, threatening to use them.

A SERT team was called in. After negotiations, police say Bloomberg exited the house and was arrested.

Officers entered the home and say they seized an AR-15 rifle, sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Now behind bars at the Indiana County Jail, Bloomberg is facing several charges, including terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and prohibited offensive weapons.