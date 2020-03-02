PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the big things that area doctors want people not to do is to panic.

They say because the Coronavirus outbreak started in another part of the world, there is time to prepare and plan.

In addition to the numerous specialists, doctors, and nurses working together, there is equipment in place if the virus continues to spread.

Health officials say pop-up centers and existing hospitals would be places to screen and treat patients.

When it comes to treating the Coronavirus, officials say they’ll be looking at it as any other contagious respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, first responders and the city’s public safety department is ready and prepared.

They say they’ve been in close contact with health officials about what they need to do.

First responders have been trained to recognize Coronavirus symptoms and have items like respiratory masks and hand sanitizer on hand.

You may remember the H1N1 outbreak.

Doctors say because we went through that outbreak, they’re prepared for this virus.

Today’s news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m.