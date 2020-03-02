



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Extra precautions are being made to keep first reponsders safe in the uncertainty over the coronavirus.

While the rest of us can take steps to steer clear of those who may be sick, it’s the job of first responders to get them to the help they need.

If the call comes in that someone is sick, paramedics will respond, not knowing what they are getting into.

Virtually everywhere we’ve heard of positive coronavirus patients, there has been concern for those taking care of them.

“So we air on the side of caution for the patient and for our providers,” said Steve McKinniss from McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority.

The first line of defense comes at the county’s 911 center.

“Emergency services in Allegheny County have already implemented measure to determine whether 911 callers seeking help are at risk of having COVID-19,” said Dr. LuAnn Brink, Allegheny County Health Department chief epidemiologist.

That information is relayed to medical units, as well as police and fire who are responding to help a sick person.

In the city of Pittsburgh, Public Safety has a readiness plan that includes updating the city’s 2014 pandemic operational plan. During the update, contingency plans were added to ensure there would be enough first responders if necessary.

The city’s first responders have also been trained to identify possible cases of coronavirus and were given “enhanced personal protection kits” that include face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and protective eyewear.

At McCandless-Franklin Park ambulance authority, they’re adding another layer of caution when someone has flu like symptoms

“A patient that we would ordinarily not mask, we may put a mask on the patient. Mask the source, as well as our own personnel,” says McKinniss.

And when the patient has been delivered to the hospital, everything disposable gets pitched and the med unit gets wiped down.

Since the testing for coronavirus isn’t going to happen in an ambulance or at someone’s home who is sick, medical personal have no choice but to take all the precautions every time they get a call.

Preparing for COVID-19 has spawned a lot of misconceptions about what should and should not be done.

Empty store shelves indicate people are reacting. But just what do you need to have on hand, and what if it’s not available?

Seeing people wearing masks has become an everyday sight in stories about COVID-19, but health officials are standing on their ear to tell us all: “Healthy people should not be wearing masks,” says Dr. Kristen Mertz of Allegheny County Health Department.

“The general public has no reason to wear a face mask at this time.”

However, if you are sick, Marc Itskowitz of Allegheny Health Network says: “I think it’s reasonable to wear a mask so you don’t infect other people.”

So just what do you need in your prevention kit?

Hand washing materials, soap, some alcohol-based gel and tissues. Itskowitz says if you get sick, those are the most important things.

Hand sanitizer should contain 60 to 90 percent alcohol, but as we’ve seen in many stores the supplies have been wiped out.

So if you can’t find hand sanitizer?

A local pharmacist says you can use anything that has antibacterial on it like rubbing alcohol or Clorox wipes.

