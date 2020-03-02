Comments
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Three more people have died from the new coronavirus in Washington state.
Health officials said Monday that the latest deaths bring the total to six in the state and the United States.
Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths at a news conference.
Researchers said earlier that the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.
