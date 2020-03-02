



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are learning more about a McKeesport shooting that left one person in critical condition.

There are two scenes that police had blocked off on Sunday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police placed over a dozen evidence markers on Irwin Street where they sat a man began shooting at a car that had three people inside just after 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was a 20-year old man.

The 19-year old who was shot was a passenger in the vehicle.

A 13-year old was also in the back seat as the vehicle drove down Irwin Street.

The driver didn’t stop until a few blocks away on Jenny Lind Street.

Residents tell KDKA that the 19-year old passenger got out of the car screaming for help and that he appeared to have been shot in his upper body.

Police say that the victim has multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

McKeesport Police called in Allegheny County’s Homicide Unit to help in the investigation.

At this time, no arrests have been made.