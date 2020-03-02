EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s office on Broad Street was met with mixed reviews on Sunday.

Staffers say the office is intended to get to know Pittsburgh voters.

Pennsylvania’s primary isn’t until April 28th — almost two months away, but the campaign director says that they have opened 14 offices across the state.

Volunteers plan to canvass neighborhoods and hold phone banks.

Aliquippa’s mayor Dwan Walker was part of the ceremony to open the field office,

He’s recently met with the presidential candidate and spoke with him about improving neighborhoods across the country.

A small group of second amendment activists held a protest across the street from Bloomberg’s office, as his plan is to roll out stricter gun control laws if elected.

Bloomberg’s campaign says they plan to add several more field offices across the state.

After Super Tuesday, Bloomberg is expected to make several visits to Pittsburgh leading up to the April primary.

Pennsylvania has 186 delegates up for grabs.