PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) – The Pittsburgh Diocese is making changes to Mass amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, Bishop David Zubik issued guidelines for Mass, like temporarily suspending communion wine and shaking hands during the sign of peace. He also ordered holy water fonts to be cleaned and drained on a weekly basis.
Anyone who feels sick is not “obligated” to attend Sunday Mass.
RELATED STORIES:
- Vial Of Coronavirus Coming To Pitt’s Center For Vaccine Research Lab
- University Of Pittsburgh Holds Session To Dispel Myths About Coronavirus Outbreak
- Coronavirus Could Cause Shortage Of Products And Rising Prices At American Retail Stores
- Local School Districts Receiving Guidance On Coronavirus From Local Health Officials
- Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Working With CDC In Case Coronavirus Reaches Western Pa.
“A Diocesan Bishop is responsible for promoting, regulating and being vigilant over the liturgical life in his diocese,” said Bishop Zubik in a press release.
“As such, I am instituting precautions that will serve as preventative steps to help our faith community, and the region as a whole, stay healthy. That is my primary focus.”
The changes go into effect immediately until further notice.
There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.
You must log in to post a comment.