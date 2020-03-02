



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing felony charges stemming from a domestic dispute.

Police say that Jerman Matthews strangled his partner at their residence on the North Side.

According to a criminal complaint filed by police, Rebecca Tucker, Matthews’ partner, went to the Zone One station to report an alleged assault on February 29th, 2020.

Tucker told police that Matthews had gotten into her cell phone while she was taking a shower and that he got upset because she had been talking with another male.

Tucker then told police that Matthews came into the bathroom and grabbed her by the neck, pushing her up against the wall.

Matthews then allegedly let go of her and neck and went into their bedroom.

Tucker then attempted to get her phone back, but Matthews then slapped her in the face with an open hand and pushed her down to the ground.

Police say that Matthews then sat on top of her, making it hard for her to breathe.

Tucker told police that Matthews got up and went downstairs to the living room, where she followed him.

It was there where Tucker again attempted to get her cell phone back.

Matthews then allegedly threw her to the ground and choked her again by wrapping his hand around her neck, causing Tucker to be unable to breathe.

After Matthews let go of her, Tucker was able to make contact with her mother and left the residence.

Police say that they were able to see Tucker’s neck was very red and also observed apparent fresh fingernail scratches on her neck.

Police also observed a fresh scratch on her nose and one above her lip.

Tucker also showed police that her right middle finger was swollen and told police that Matthews bit her at some point during their struggle.

Officers then went to the residence on Spring Garden Avenue and took Matthews into custody without any incident.

Matthews is being charged with strangulation and simple assault.