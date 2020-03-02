  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures are in the 50’s as we are starting off the day.

A big increase in temperatures isn’t expected though, as we will see a high of only about 57 degrees today.

Rain showers are back today with the best chance for seeing rain being a couple of hours during the afternoon.

Overall, Pittsburgh should expect to see about a fifth of an inch of rain with places south of I-70 potentially seeing half an inch of slightly more of rain.

This week remains relatively soggy with rain or snow chances today, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

