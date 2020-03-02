



FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say a local man on a five-day crystal meth binge broke into his neighbor’s home to chase a “demon dog” and then tried to choke the victims.

Terry Lee Murphy is locked up after the state police said the 31-year-old went on the drug-fueled episode in La Belle, Fayette County.

“Mr. Murphy entered the victims’ residence unwanted and unannounced,” trooper Robert Broadwater said.

That was how it all began in the 700 block of Riverside Drive.

“He said he was chasing a demon dog for Satan and Jesus will save them,” Broadwater said. “He then began choking the victim and her 14-year-old son, all while screaming ‘Praise God.'”

According to a person who lives inside the home, just as Murphy was apparently choking the two individuals, the man living there walked in, grabbed Murphy and threw him out the door.

Murphy tried to escape but soon found himself with nowhere to go.

“He ran out of the house and was confronted by the neighborhood and surrounded Mr. Murphy until state police got there,” Broadwater said.

Murphy continued to give police a hard time and at the hospital, he began foaming at the mouth, claiming to be speaking in tongues.

When he finally calmed down, Murphy allegedly told investigators why he was behaving the way he was.

“He was on a five-day crystal meth binge. He hadn’t slept in six days or eaten in six days as well,” Broadwater said.

Both of the victims are going to be OK.