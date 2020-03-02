  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Department Of Public Works, Homewood North, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Stolen Vehicle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two juveniles are on the run after a stolen SUV crashed into a Department of Public Works pick-up truck in Homewood North.

Pittsburgh Police say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Felicia Way and Sterrett Street around 7:45 Monday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they saw two juvenile males run from the SUV, leaving a third entrapped in the vehicle. Officers were able to rescue the third juvenile and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the DPW pick-up was able to get out of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for leg pain.

Police are investigating.

Comments