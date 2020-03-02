PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two juveniles are on the run after a stolen SUV crashed into a Department of Public Works pick-up truck in Homewood North.

Pittsburgh Police say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Felicia Way and Sterrett Street around 7:45 Monday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they saw two juvenile males run from the SUV, leaving a third entrapped in the vehicle. Officers were able to rescue the third juvenile and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the DPW pick-up was able to get out of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for leg pain.

Police are investigating.