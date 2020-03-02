



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Twelve county leaders in southwestern Pennsylvania are endorsing Joe Biden for president.

In a news release, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says he and 11 county commissioners in southwestern Pennsylvania endorse Joe Biden for president.

Democratic commissioners from Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland Counties are part of the coalition.

Biden has also received endorsements from other local politicians like Congressman Conor Lamb.

“These leaders know better than anyone what it takes for Democrats to win in southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Fitzgerald in a press release announcing the endorsements.

“We know we need to focus relentlessly on creating good jobs, growing our economy, investing in our students and our workers. We know that Joe Biden is the candidate who gets this and can win in southwestern Pennsylvania, and we’re all going to be working hard to make him the next President of the United States.”

The endorsements come shortly after Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Klobuchar plans to endorse Biden.

The full list of leaders in the coalition: