PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adult children are on their own in Pittsburgh.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by Lattice Publishing, Pittsburgh ranks low among cities with the most adult children still living at home.
Among “large U.S. metros” with young adults living at home, Pittsburgh ranks 43rd.
The data shows 15.1 percent of young adults 25-34-years old are living with their parents in the steel city.
In Pennsylvania, 20.6 percent of 25-34-year olds are living with their parents.
The large metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach (Florida) has the highest number of young adults still at home at 33.2 percent.
