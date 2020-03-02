PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A timeless musical yodles its way to the Pittsburgh Musical Theater featuring young local talent.

Local Pittsburgh cast members of “The Sound of Music”, Lara Hayhurst, Liam Allen, Charlotte Kinslow and Alana stopped by Pittsburgh Today Live to talk to David and Celina about the upcoming show at the Byham Theater.

Hayhurst plays has experience playing Maria Rainer and Liesl von Trapp, the oldest of the von Trapp family. “Every time it’s different. Every time it’s wonderful,” said Hayhurst.

“I think now more than ever this show will resonate with audiences,” said Hayhurst. Hayhurst claimed the script, though 53 years old, is still relevant today. “Not only is it about the beauty of your home and your hometown and nature, but it’s also about the family you’re born with and the family you choose to create,” said Hayhurst.

Hayhurst grew up in the North Hills and later moved to New York to pursue her acting career.

Allen, Kinslow, and Alana all play Von Trapp Children and are all conservatory students of the Pittsburgh Musical Theater.

The young actors are inspired by the professionals they get to learn from and very excited about the show. “We learn so much from being in a rehearsal room with them, but we also get to produce a show with some of our great Pittsburgh Musical Theater friends,” said Allen.

One vocal technique the actors learned is to yodle. Hayhurst explained how to yodle to Celina and David. “It’s all about the larynx, your Adam’s Apple, going up and down,” said Hayhurst.

Alana, who plays the youngest of the von Trapp family, loves being in the performance for all the new friends she is making. “It’s a lot of hard work, which I love,” said Alana.

“The Sound of Music” opens Thursday, March 5, and runs until Sunday, March 15 at the Byham Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh.