PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Project Prom in Allegheny County is making sure teens have the dress of their dreams.
The annual event giving away prom dresses kicks off Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the National Council of Jewish Women’s Thriftique shop in Lawrenceville.
The Allegheny County Department of Human Services and National Council of Jewish Women team up to give away brand new and gently used gowns of all sizes and colors to teens.
There’s also a selection of gowns donated by “Sweet Girl,” a Netflix film starring Jason Momoa that’s filming in Pittsburgh.
To be a part of Project Prom, high school students must live in Allegheny County and qualify for a free or reduced scheduled lunch. Students with a household member on active military duty or a veteran also qualify.
