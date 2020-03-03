



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Billy Porter, a Pittsburgh native, is set to play the Fairy Godmother in an upcoming remake of “Cinderella,” due out in 2021. Porter is perhaps the first man to hold the role in a mainstream adaptation of the tale, and he calls it “a classic fairytale for a new generation.”

Aside from being uber-talented (Porter has won an Emmy, Grammy and Tony award), the star also expresses gender fluidity in statement-making gowns on almost every red carpet he steps onto.

“It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother – they call it the Fab G,” Porter told CBS News on Monday. “Magic has no gender.”

Read the rest at CBSNews.com.