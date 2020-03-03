PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The rock band Breaking Benjamin is bringing their just-announced tour to Pittsburgh this summer.
S&T Bank Music Park announced Tuesday that Breaking Benjamin will be coming to Burgettstown on July 29.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @breakingbenj is bringing their tour with @bushofficial, Theory of a Deadman & @corymarksmusic to Burgettstown on July 29th!! Presales start 3/5 at 10am local.
Get more info here: https://t.co/xyQ3vaKY2Z #ROCKSNOTDEAD pic.twitter.com/faGxIYdRP8
— S&T Bank Music Park (@STBankMusicPark) March 3, 2020
The band from Wilkes-Barre will hit the road with Bush, Saint Asonia, THEORY and Cory Marks. They’ll also be in Pennsylvania on July 18 for a show in Scranton.
Tickets will be available for presale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.
