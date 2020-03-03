TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The rock band Breaking Benjamin is bringing their just-announced tour to Pittsburgh this summer.

S&T Bank Music Park announced Tuesday that Breaking Benjamin will be coming to Burgettstown on July 29.

The band from Wilkes-Barre will hit the road with Bush, Saint Asonia, THEORY and Cory Marks. They’ll also be in Pennsylvania on July 18 for a show in Scranton.

Tickets will be available for presale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

