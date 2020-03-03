



BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A multi-million dollar project is underway in southern Butler County that could change the traffic pattern on a major roadway.

PennDOT says that 17,000 cars pass through a stretch of Route 356 daily.

A business district as well as a local high school are in the area of the roadway where traffic congestion is an issue.

We are talking about an $8-10 million dollar project in southern Butler County. This is route 356, which is only two lanes. PennDOT is currently working on their final proposal to redesign a one mile stretch then bring that design to public meetings this summer. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YNKiEVG3TF — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) March 3, 2020

With the road only being two lanes, it can’t support the volume during busy traffic times of the day.

Over the years, the roadway continues to become more and more congested and the community has requested something to be done.

PennDOT is now one year into the evaluation process and has come up with some ideas to alleviate the traffic.

The project will cost between eight and ten million dollars, but it is believed the funding will be covered by federal and state transportation departments.

PennDOT engineers are hoping to have their final designs done soon and will have public meetings set up before any construction begins.