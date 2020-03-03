



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University is suspending university-sponsored international travel for students amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All upcoming university-sponsored, non-academic and international travel for students is suspended, Carnegie Mellon announced on Tuesday.

Some of the trips that are now canceled include volunteer, community-oriented and leadership events.

Carnegie Mellon is discouraging its students from traveling abroad during spring break.

“We know this decision is disappointing to many in our community who have been looking forward to their international travel experiences. This was a difficult decision and one that was not taken lightly. The health and safety of our university community is our top priority, and we feel that this is the most prudent action to take for the safety of those traveling and those remaining on campus,” Carnegie Mellon said in a statement.

The university is working with impacted students who are currently studying overseas.

Several colleges and universities in the Pittsburgh area are canceling study abroad trips scheduled for spring 2020.

The University of Pittsburgh is canceling spring break study abroad programs that require students to fly as coronavirus continues to spread.

Duquesne University canceled a spring break trip scheduled to leave for Rome last Saturday.

The university also announced that it is arranging to bring the 59 students who are already studying abroad in Rome back to the United States.

Slippery Rock and Robert Morris are among the other universities canceling their spring study abroad trips.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.