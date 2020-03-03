



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with two shrimp salad recipes perfect for Lent!

Classic Shrimp Salad

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 2 lbs

Prep Time: 20 min.

Ingredients:

1 lb Cooked Cocktail Shrimp, medium, p&d, thawed

¼ cup Celery, minced

¼ cup Red Onion, minced

½ tbsp Dill, fresh, minced

½ tbsp Tarragon, fresh, minced (optional)

1 ½ cups Mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1tbsp Lemon Juice

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Black Pepper, course ground

1 tbsp Chives, fresh, minced (Optional Garnish)

Directions:

1. Pull the tails off the thawed cocktail shrimp, place the detailed shrimp and set aside

2. Place the mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, fresh herbs, & dry seasonings into a large mixing bowl.

3. Stir the dressing together with a whisk or fork until well combined.

4. Add the fresh vegetables and shrimp into the dressing.

5. Toss until all ingredients are covered with the dressing.

6. Wrap with plastic wrap and then place in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving to allow the flavors to mesh together.

7. Serve the shrimp salad over lettuce, on a sandwich, or in a wrap.

(NOTE: If wanting to serve with crackers or on smaller sandwich it is advised to first chop each shrimp into 3 pieces before mixing into the dressing)

Italian Inspired Shrimp Salad

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 2 lbs

Prep Time: 20 min.

Ingredients:

1 lb Cooked Cocktail Shrimp, medium, p&d, thawed

¼ cup Roasted Red Pepper, chopped

¼ cup Celery, thinly sliced

2 tbsp Green Onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup Pepperoncini Peppers, sliced

¼ cup Olives, black or green, sliced

2 tbsp Fresh Parsley, minced

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ cup Red Wine Vinegar

2 tbsp Lemon Juice

½ tbsp Old Bay™ Seasoning

½ tsp Garlic Powder

¼ tsp Smoked Paprika

Directions:

1. Pull the tails off the thawed cocktail shrimp, place the detailed shrimp and set aside

2. Place the vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs, & dry seasonings into a large mixing bowl.

3. Stir the dressing together with a whisk until well blended

4. Add the vegetables and shrimp into the dressing.

5. Toss until all ingredients are covered with the dressing.

6. Wrap with plastic wrap and then place in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving to allow the flavors to mesh together.

7. Serve the shrimp salad over lettuce, in a pasta salad, or in a wrap.

(NOTE: If wanting to serve with crackers or on smaller sandwich it is advised to first chop each shrimp into 3 pieces before mixing into the dressing)