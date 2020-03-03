Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city and county police are currently training for a G7 meeting in Pittsburgh.
KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan police are preparing.
The Associated Press is reporting the foreign ministers of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada will be attending. AP reports it will be held March 24 to March 25.
Police are also training for the possibility of protests.
The last major worldwide conference in Pittsburgh was the G20 Summit in 2009.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.