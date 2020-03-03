



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Three men from Philadelphia are all facing charges stemming from an Indiana Pa. robbery.

The charges include robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Those three suspects Are 23-Year-Old Nafis Harper, 20-Year-Old Mamadi Saccoh, and 20-Year-Old Samuel Wilson.

All of them were Arrested on Friday.

It all happened around 8:00 on Valentine’S Day Night In The 800 Block Of Wayne Avenue Near The Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus last month.

Police learned that three men in ski masks went inside two homes next to each other and held the people inside at gunpoint as they robbed them.

In the second home, a fight broke out.

One man in the house was shot and another resident had minor injuries.

IUP representatives say that both were students at the university.

Investigators believe this incident was targeted.

All three suspects had their bond set at $150,000.

they were all unable to post their bail and are currently in the Indiana County Jail.

There is expected to be a news conference with the Indiana Borough Police later today.