



ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — An Erie man caught a huge fish that is considered endangered, and can live up to 100 years.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says that Nick Lohrer of Fairview, PA caught the Bigmouth Buffalo in Presque Isle Bay last week.

Lohrer says the fish was 40-inches long, with a 28-inch girth.

He told Erie News Now that the fish was caught in Misery Bay near the Perry Monument.

“We just were cruising around and we found a big school of fish on the fish finder, and we started catching some big fish and I hooked into something fairly large and when we both saw it come up to the surface we knew it was big,” Lohrer told Erie News Now.

The fish is native to Lake Erie and is listed as endangered. They’re considered sucker fish and are the largest species in the family.

Lohrer says he took the hook out, and released the massive fish.