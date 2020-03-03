



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s one of the biggest party days of the year in Pittsburgh.

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and our celebration has once again been ranked one of the best in the country.

According to Wallethub, Pittsburgh is the fourth best city in the entire United States to dress up in green and celebrate St. Paddy’s Day.

The top five cities include:

Chicago

Boston

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Tampa

To complete the rankings, Wallethub says they used 17 key metrics, including comparing the number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, the lowest priced hotels and the weather forecast.

Pittsburgh gets high marks for its large Irish population, as well as its “access to bars.”

Our neighbors to the north in Cleveland also rank pretty high on the list, coming in at No. 9.

To see the full ranking of 200 cities, visit Wallethub at this link.