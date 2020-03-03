



FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – As construction is slated to begin this spring on a new billion-dollar terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport, new renderings have been released.

The airport says the terminal is a cornerstone of a five-year Smart Plan Forward project.

“We thought, how do we turn the past five years of success into the next five years of economic development?” a news release quoted Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis saying at the State of the Airport event.

“And the answer was clear: turn aspiration into reality. Redefine what it means to be an airport.”

The terminal was announced two years ago, and at the event, new renderings were unveiled.

Crews are expected to break ground this spring. The terminal is expected to be complete in 2023.