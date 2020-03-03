TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Findlay Township, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Airport, Pittsburgh News


FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – As construction is slated to begin this spring on a new billion-dollar terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport, new renderings have been released.

The airport says the terminal is a cornerstone of a five-year Smart Plan Forward project.

(Photo Credit: Blue Sky News)

“We thought, how do we turn the past five years of success into the next five years of economic development?” a news release quoted Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis saying at the State of the Airport event.

“And the answer was clear: turn aspiration into reality. Redefine what it means to be an airport.”

The terminal was announced two years ago, and at the event, new renderings were unveiled.

(Photo Credit: Blue Sky News)

Crews are expected to break ground this spring. The terminal is expected to be complete in 2023.

