



BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) — The Pirates cleaned their spring training facility after a Florida man tested positive for coronavirus.

A sanitation team conducted the deep cleaning on Tuesday at its facility in Bradenton, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The facility is in Manatee County, which is where the man who tested positive is from.

The cleaning featured a sanitizing machine to address surfaces in the team’s clubhouse, offices, press box, suites, dugouts and concession stands.

The Pirates did not conduct the cleaning because of any concerns about employees or others near the squad carrying the virus, ESPN reports.

“In an effort to be as proactive as possible and perhaps in an overabundance of caution, we took advantage of our scheduled off-day to professionally sanitize and deep clean LECOM Park,” said Brian Warecki, the Pirates’ vice president of communications, in a statement to ESPN “We will continue to actively consider other efforts that we can implement to help maintain a healthy environment for our fans, players and staff.”

The team plans to have a meeting with players on Wednesday to address proper safety protocols for trying to avoid coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania at this time.