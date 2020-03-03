



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The St. Patrick’s Day parade will honor a man who focused on keeping Pittsburghers safe for decades.

Next Saturday’s parade will be dedicated to the memory of Glenn Cannon.

Pittsburgh’s former Public Safety director died earlier this year at the age of 72.

He was a faithful member of the Pittsburgh Irish community and a longtime organizer of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Tim Finnerty, the assistant Allegheny solicitor and longtime member of the parade committee.

The parade will also feature Miss Smiling Irish Eyes.

Stephanie O’Donnell graduated last year from Penn Trafford High School and is a volleyball player at Slippery Rock University.

The court maidens are Allderdice senior Courtney McGinley and Seton LaSalle graduate Kelly Bench.

Pittsburgh was just ranked among the best cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.