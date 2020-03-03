



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day with two periods where we will see continuous rain moving through.

The first round of rain arrives after 9:00 a.m. and will last through the lunch hour with light to moderate rain showers rolling through the area.

We will get two to three hours on the backside of this system as a break before a second round of rain moves into the area around 4:00 p.m.

This round of rain end should end around 7:00 a.m. with the passing of a cold front that will bring some gusty winds.

There is a marginal risk of thunderstorms to our east according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Temperatures will cool down with daily low temperatures coming at midnight.

We will also likely have another round of rain arriving around 2:00 a.m. overnight.

Spotty snow showers are expected in places like the Laurels on Wednesday with a brief rain and/or snow chance.

It looks like places south of Interstate-80 should see all rain with snow for places north of the interstate.

Temperatures will remain cool through Sunday morning before a nice spring preview arrives on Sunday afternoon into early next week.

