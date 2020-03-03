



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Purina Animal Nutrition has recalled food brands after reports of sick and dying pet rabbits.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Purina is recalling four brands of rabbit, turkey and chick feeds sold in 32 states, including Pennsylvania.

The administration said the recall involves multiple lots of Purina Rabbit Feed, Purina Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed and DuMOR Chick Starter/Grower Feed.

The feed had elevated calcium levels, which can cause health issues and can be fatal in rabbits.

The feeds with the calcium levels were made between Dec. 16, 2019, and Feb. 3, 2020.

It was sold a Tractor Supply Co. retail stores.

Customers who purchased the recalled feed should throw it out or return it.

