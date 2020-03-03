Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby hit a special milestone.
The Pittsburgh Penguins star became the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to tally 800 career assists.
Crosby assisted a goal from Jason Zucker in Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.
It took Crosby 980 games to reach the mark.
Congrats, Captain! #Pens pic.twitter.com/Rk1qhpk71W
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 4, 2020
