Filed Under:Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby hit a special milestone.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star became the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to tally 800 career assists.

Crosby assisted a goal from Jason Zucker in Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

It took Crosby 980 games to reach the mark.

