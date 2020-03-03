Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The spotted lanternfly is back.
According to the State Agriculture Department, the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in western Pennsylvania.
There are infestations in Allegheny and Beaver counties.
Those counties have been added to the state’s quarantine list.
Officials say if you see the eggs of the spotted lanternfly, you should squash them and to report any sightings to the Agricultural Department.
The spotted lanternfly is costing the Pennsylvania economy about $50 million and eliminating nearly 500 jobs each year, according to a Penn State study.
You must log in to post a comment.