TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCBS News Election Special Super Tuesday: High Stakes
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs


ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The spotted lanternfly is back.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to the State Agriculture Department, the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in western Pennsylvania.

There are infestations in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

Those counties have been added to the state’s quarantine list.

Officials say if you see the eggs of the spotted lanternfly, you should squash them and to report any sightings to the Agricultural Department.

The spotted lanternfly is costing the Pennsylvania economy about $50 million and eliminating nearly 500 jobs each year, according to a Penn State study.

Comments