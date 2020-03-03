TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
FREDERICKTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State police in Washington County are looking for a 14-year-old runaway.

Police say Shae Bedillion left his mother’s home Friday. At that time, police say he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. They say he may have recently shaved his head.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

He’s described as a 5 foot 9 male who weighs approximately 190 pounds.

He was last seen in the Fredericktown area Tuesday, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-5200.

