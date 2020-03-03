TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a burglary at a sports bar in South Union Township.

Police say that suspects entered into Sonny’s Sports Bar at 1308 Mall Run Road between 11:00 p.m. on February 19th, 2020 and 10:30 a.m. on February 20th, 2020.

The unknown suspects are believed to have entered through a door and focused on the office area of the restaurant.

The items stolen include:

  • approximately $1,300 in cash in various denominations
  • a camera hard drive system
  • Crown Royal Apple whiskey
  • Fireball whiskey
  • Grey Goose vodka

If you have any information on this burglary, Pennsylvania State Police are asking you to contact their Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111.

