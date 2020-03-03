Comments
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a burglary at a sports bar in South Union Township.
Police say that suspects entered into Sonny’s Sports Bar at 1308 Mall Run Road between 11:00 p.m. on February 19th, 2020 and 10:30 a.m. on February 20th, 2020.
The unknown suspects are believed to have entered through a door and focused on the office area of the restaurant.
The items stolen include:
- approximately $1,300 in cash in various denominations
- a camera hard drive system
- Crown Royal Apple whiskey
- Fireball whiskey
- Grey Goose vodka
If you have any information on this burglary, Pennsylvania State Police are asking you to contact their Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111.
You must log in to post a comment.