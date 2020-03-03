



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is canceling spring break study abroad programs that require students to fly as coronavirus continues to spread.

In a letter, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ann E. Cudd says the health and safety of everyone at Pitt is a top priority. All university-sponsored spring break study abroad and spring break study away trips that require air travel will be canceled.

Pitt is also asking students currently studying in France, Germany and Spain to return home.

“These are not decisions that we take lightly. We know that they will have numerous implications for the students and faculty whose travel plans will now change,” the letter says.

The Study Abroad office is in contact with those affected.

Several colleges and universities in the Pittsburgh area are canceling study abroad trips scheduled for spring 2020.

Duquesne University canceled a spring break trip scheduled to leave for Rome last Saturday.

The university also announced that it is arranging to bring the 59 students who are already studying abroad in Rome back to the United States.

Slippery Rock and Robert Morris are among the other universities canceling their spring study abroad trips.