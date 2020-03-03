



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with UPMC say they began preparing in January for possible cases of Coronavirus here in Pittsburgh.

They held a briefing Tuesday at UPMC Montefiore Hospital to discuss their ongoing preparations.

WATCH: UPMC News Conference —

So far, in Pennsylvania, there are no cases of Coronavirus.

UPMC officials add that they have not had any cases in any of the communities they serve in New York and Maryland, or internationally.

“If that changes, we have been putting measures in place since early January to quickly respond,” UPMC Chief Quality Officer Tami Minnier said.

Those preparations include the screening, testing and care of patients with Coronavirus, of COVID-19.

“The measures we’ve take to be prepared include regular contact with our partners at local, state and federal public health authorities. When we have questions, we receive very prompt replies and appreciate the guidance,” Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention. “Extensive communications with employees to share what they need to know and explain UPMC’s preparedness. For urgent inquires, we have a hotline that is staffed 24/7 by our infection prevention team.”

Dr. Snyder says UPMC healthcare workers have been taught to recognize potential cases of COVID-19 and how to manage it. They are also stocking up on supplies, like masks, gloves and gowns.

UPMC is also working on develop its own Coronavirus testing capabilities.

“This is obviously a priority as we’d be able to test more quickly if we do it here within our organization,” Dr. Snyder said. “I do not have a time yet as to when that would be available. Presently, we are course collaborating with our colleagues at the Allegheny County Health Department.”

One of the places health officials are most concerned about are the elderly living in long-term care facilities.

“The rate of science that’s coming out about this new Coronavirus is unprecedented, it’s incredible and transmissions within the community can be very hard to predict,” said Dr. Snyder.

But, they say the public can take plenty of precautions to reduce the risk of spread.

Dr. Snyder says many of them are the same precautions taken to stop the spread of flu.

Most importantly, wash your hands thoroughly. There is also coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue, staying at home if you’re sick, avoiding touching your face and staying informed with the CDC.

If you do suspect you might have COVID-19, UPMC officials urge you to get checked out immediately. However, they say call the facility you plan to go to so protective measures can be put in place.

Check UPMC’s website here for more information on Coronavirus.

For more information from the CDC, click here.