HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 17-year-old male is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after he allegedly hit a 14-year-old over the head with a crowbar multiple times.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a scene in the 200 block of Jolly Hill Road for reports of attempted homicide.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old male with severe blunt force trauma to his head. They learned the 17-year-old had run away before police arrived but he was arrested shortly after near the scene.

The 14-year-old was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators learned the incident started when the two were on their way home from school on the school bus and were arguing.

According to the criminal complaint, the 14-year-old grabbed a crowbar from near the bus driver at struck the 17-year-old in his knee.

Then the 17-year-old disarmed the 14-year-old, took the crowbar and hit the 14-year-old multiple times, knocking him unconscious.

After being arrested, he told police he had blacked out, threw the crowbar, and ran away.

The suspect was identified as Russell Smith and he is being charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He is currently inside the Allegheny County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them on their tip line, 1-833-255-8477.