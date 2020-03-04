Comments
AKRON, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio teen is accused of stabbing her mother to death inside their home.
CBS affiliate WOIO reports police say 19-year-old Sydney Powell stabbed her mom during an argument at their home on Scudder Avenue in Akron.
Police were called to the home for a welfare check, WOIO reports, and found Brenda Powell with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died Tuesday.
Sydney had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, and WOIO reports she is still in the hospital. They say she has been charged with murder.
You must log in to post a comment.