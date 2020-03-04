Comments
ATLANTA (AP) – Jose Alvarado scored 23 points and Michael Devoe added 13 as Georgia Tech shook off the school’s decision to drop an appeal of an NCAA postseason ban with a 73-57 victory over Pittsburgh.
The Yellow Jackets took some measure of satisfaction in earning their 10th ACC win, their most since 1995-96. Georgia Tech finished 6-4 in ACC home games and is holding hopes that it can earn at least a fifth-place tie when the regular season ends this weekend.
Eric Hamilton finished with 12 points to pace Pittsburgh. The Panthers have dropped seven straight.
