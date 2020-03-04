PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is one of the most stunning turnarounds in politics.

You would have been hard-pressed to find a political pundit who would have predicted, at this time last week, that Joe Biden would win 11 of the next 15 primaries.

Nearly everyone said his campaign was over.

But a victory in South Carolina on Saturday relaunched his candidacy.

And the stunning victories on Super Tuesday pushed him ahead in the delegate count for the Democratic presidential nomination.

What happened and what might happen next is the topic as we go “Around The Table – Campaign 2020.”

Joining KDKA’s Stacy Smith is Jim Burn, the former chairman of the Democratic Party in Pennsylvania.

And on the other side of the table is Keith Schmidt, who was the state director for former Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum.

Have you ever seen anything like this?

“He has been in a perpetual tailspin since he announced. He hit it out of the park since the South Carolina town hall,” Burn said.

Bernie Sanders lost a little ground, but the surge by Biden is stunning.

What happened?

“There is a lot of soft support on the moderate wing of the party,” Burn said. “There was a concerted, organized effort by the DNC and others to start and roll up endorsements. This is people getting off the fence.”

“They were fearing a disaster if Bernie got the nomination,” Schmidt said.

While Sanders dropped a little in the polls, he also lost some states on Super Tuesday that normally would have gone his way: Maine, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

It begs the question, how much is Elizabeth Warren hurting Sanders now?

“Elizabeth Warren has to clear the field if Bernie wants a chance at all,” Schmidt said.

On Wednesday morning, Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden.

How significant is this?

“He got out quickly and got behind Mr. Biden,” Burn said. “Now you have some funding.”