Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing several charges after it was discovered he was in possession of heroin, marijuana, cash, and several cell phones during a traffic stop.
According to police, 29-year-old Maurice Williams from Duquesne was seen entering a silver SUV with heavily tinted windows and drive away.
Police pulled him over and found ten bricks of heroin, marijuana, cash, and several different cell phones.
He is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
You must log in to post a comment.