INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing several charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a man with intellectual disabilities and possessing child pornography.
State police say 36-year-old Robert Earl Rout III from Indiana was charged with one count of indecent assault and 26 counts of sexual abuse of children.
According to police, a man with intellectual disabilities reported having indecent sexual contact with Rout in August last year. Police say the incident happened at the victim’s White Township home.
After an investigation was launched, police seized Rout’s computer and found 25 images of child pornography and a video recording.
Rout was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
