



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The woman accused of aiding her cousin in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington police officer is taking the stand in her own defense Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Lisa Harrington hid and disposed of the gun that convicted killer Rahmael Holt used to murder New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.

However, Harrington’s defense attorney say the prosecution is used witnesses who have memory and credibility issues.

During testimony on Tuesday, one witness said she saw Harrington carry her purse to the same basement where Holt went after the shooting.

A second witness testified he also saw Harrington go into the basement, but said she had a paper bag.

Lisa Harrington to take stand!

Harrington is on trial for allegedly hiding and disposing of the gun that Rahmael Holt used to murder New Ken Police officer Brian Shaw Nov,2017. pic.twitter.com/AoUYdY0yuA — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) March 4, 2020

Both witnesses admitted they never saw Harrington with a gun.

RELATED STORIES:

The prosecution rested its case this morning.

The jury is expected to get the case sometime soon to begin deliberations.

Holt was sentenced to death in the case in February.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.