YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – A “quirky and whimsical no-drama llama” from Pennsylvania is in the running to be this year’s Cadbury bunny.
Conswala from York Springs in central Pa. is one of the ten finalists in Cadbury’s Bunny Tryouts contest.
According to her bio, Conswala is a registered therapy llama who visits schools, senior centers and sometimes funerals.
Whether Conswala becomes the new Cadbury bunny is up to the public. You can cote for your favorite finalist here.
The winner will be featured in a commercial this Easter.
