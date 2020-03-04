



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forget Super Tuesday.

It’s the later primaries that will pick the Democratic winner in this presidential contest.

“Pennsylvania is going to be just as important,” Mike Mikus, a Democratic political strategist, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. “While Joe Biden did very well, the actual delegate lead that he has is not that big, and this race is going to go on for some time now.”

Mikus, who’s not working for any presidential candidate, said this nomination will still be up for grabs by Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary.

“This race will go on for quite some time and will still be hot and heavy by the time you get to Pennsylvania,” said Mikus.

Democrats will almost certainly get to choose between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

And even if Biden is ahead in delegates, notes University of Pittsburgh political scientist Chris Bonneau, “certainly Senator Sanders shows no signs of getting out any time soon.”

“He didn’t in 2016. There’s no reason to think he will in 2020.”

Bonneau says this state is a must-win for Biden.

“Pennsylvania will be important,” Bonneau said. “If Joe Biden doesn’t do well here and doesn’t rack up some significant delegates, it could put his nomination in jeopardy.”

Mike Bloomberg’s exit from the race and surprise endorsement of Biden is key.

When KDKA went by his Pittsburgh office that was just opened this past weekend, the door was locked.

The campaign said there’s nothing official on the future of that office.