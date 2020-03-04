



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman is suing Lyft, claiming a driver helped a man bring her to a hotel when she was unconscious after a night out, leading to her rape.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the victim, a woman from the South Side, filed the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday on a count of negligence.

The Post-Gazette reports the lawsuit claims she went out to the Strip District with the accused rapist and two other people on January 12.

She asked the man to hold her drink when she went to the bathroom, then says she came back, finished her drink and started to feel strange. The lawsuit claims it was “likely a date rape drug.”

Fading in and out of consciousness, she got into the Lyft with the man and a friend. After the friend was dropped off, the alleged rapist redirected the Lyft to a hotel in East Liberty instead of her home, the Post-Gazette reports.

The complaint reportedly says the driver and man roused her and helped her out of the car before the alleged rapist took her into a room. The Post-Gazette reports the woman says she woke up to the man raping her.

The alleged rapist is named in the lawsuit, the Post-Gazette reports, and while police are investigating, no charges have been filed yet.