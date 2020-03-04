



PITTSBURGH (CNN/KDKA) – Make sure you look up on March 9: a Super Worm Moon is taking over the sky.

The year started off with a meteor shower and the first month of 2020 had a penumbral lunar eclipse during the full moon. We’ve also seen a Wolf Moon and a Snow Moon so far.

Now, the third full moon of the year, the Worm Moon, will take place March 9. It’s also a Super Moon. Each moon has its own name associated with the full moon. You can go online to find the best time to catch this Super Moon in Pittsburgh.

Full moons in 2020

Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs each month. But in 2020, October will have two full moons, once on October 1 and then again on October 31.

Two full moons in the same month is known as a “blue moon.” And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween truly makes this event “once in a blue moon.”

This year will also have two supermoons, when the moon appears even larger and brighter in our sky. They will happen on March 9 and April 7.

Here are all of the full moons and their names occurring this year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:

January 10 — Wolf moonn

February 9 — Snow moon

March 9 — Worm moon

April 7 — Pink moon

May 7 — Flower moon

June 5 — Strawberry moon

July 5 — Buck moon

August 3 — Sturgeon moon

September 2 — Corn moon

October 1 — Harvest moon

October 31 — Blue moon

November 30 — Beaver moon

December 29 — Cold moon

