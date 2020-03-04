TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be another mild day with high temperatures around 50 degrees and a few afternoon showers are expected.

High pressure will move in on Thursday and that will make it a dry day with temperatures remaining above normal for this time of year, staying near the 50s.

Friday, temperatures will drop about 10 degrees and rain and snow showers will be on and off throughout the day starting early in the morning but there will be little to no accumulation expected.

The weekend, however, will be gorgeous.

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

