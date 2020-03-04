PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men pled guilty to running a cross-country drug trafficking organization after a search of an RV found 52 kilos of cocaine and heroin, 85 pounds of marijuana, illegal steroids, guns, and nearly a million dollars in cash.

According to authorities, Don Juan Mendoza of Atlanta and Pedro Blanco of Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On November 5, 2017, the FBI and state police searched the RV and a home on Harvest Drive, which found the drugs, guns, and cash.

Investigators learned that Mendoza and Blanco would import the drugs into Western Pennsylvania from out of the state in a van and the RV. They took them to the home on Harvest drive for repackaging and then selling.

After the search of the RV and the house, the FBI searched Mendoza’s home in Atlanta and found more cash and other drug packaging materials.

Along with state police and the FBI, the South Strabane Police, Elizabeth Borough Police, Penn Hills Police, and Perryoplis Police departments assisted in the investigation.

Both men are facing 20 or more years in prison and fines of up to $10 million if found guilty.